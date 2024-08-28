FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN) Shares Sold by Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC

Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $3,487,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth about $361,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 13.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 322,861 shares. The stock has a market cap of $333.83 million, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.81.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

