FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (BATS:DMAR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.53% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMAR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $211,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $249,000.

DMAR stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.82. 33,200 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (DMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

