FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,034 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.32% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 6,432.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. PFS Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS:XDEC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,120 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.52. The company has a market capitalization of $380.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.