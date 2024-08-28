FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN) Stock Position Decreased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:XJUN – Free Report) by 72.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,606 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Objectivity Squared LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

BATS XJUN traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $37.58. The stock had a trading volume of 36,812 shares. The stock has a market cap of $187.90 million, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – June (XJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

