FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 3,638,406 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 32,948,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

A number of analysts have commented on FCEL shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.35 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley raised shares of FuelCell Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

FuelCell Energy Trading Down 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $204.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 123.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 565,014 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 268,126 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 859,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 58,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,268,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 386,751 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell and electrolysis platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. The company provides various configurations and applications of its platform, including on-site power, utility grid support, and microgrid, as well as distributed hydrogen; solid oxide-based electrolysis; solutions for long duration hydrogen-based energy storage and electrolysis technology; and carbon capture, separation, and utilization systems.

