Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Up 677.8% in August

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 677.8% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Furukawa Electric stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Furukawa Electric has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.
