Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Up 677.8% in August

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 677.8% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Furukawa Electric Stock Performance

Furukawa Electric stock opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Furukawa Electric has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.54.

About Furukawa Electric

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells telecommunications, energy, automobile, electronic, and construction products worldwide. It operates through Infrastructure, Electronics & Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments segments. The company offers telecommunications products, such as broadband systems, routers/network equipment, and wireless products; and optical fiber cables and identifiers, optical closures/termination boxes, optical connectors/cords, fusion splicers/optical connecting tools, optical fiber line monitoring/management systems, optical active component, and metal communication cables, as well as wiring materials.

