Fusion Antibodies (LON:FAB) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Fusion Antibodies plc (LON:FAB – Get Free Report) traded down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04). 839,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,055,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.40 ($0.04).

Fusion Antibodies Trading Down 5.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.05 million, a P/E ratio of -35.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.57.

Insider Activity

In other Fusion Antibodies news, insider Simon Gordon Douglas purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £4,500 ($5,934.33). Corporate insiders own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Antibodies Company Profile

Fusion Antibodies plc, a contract research organization, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of recombinant proteins and antibodies primarily for cancer and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers monoclonal antibody discovery and development, antibody sequencing, antibody engineering, antibody humanization and rational affinity maturation platform, recombinant protein expression, and stable cell line development and cGMP scale up services.

