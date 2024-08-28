FY2024 EPS Estimates for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Raised by Analyst

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $13.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $13.18. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $14.63 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.86 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

TOL stock opened at $143.74 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $68.08 and a 1-year high of $149.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,584 shares of company stock worth $15,304,363. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

