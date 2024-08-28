Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 121,693 shares.The stock last traded at $28.47 and had previously closed at $25.89.
Separately, Raymond James downgraded Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.
Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
