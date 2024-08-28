Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 111,901 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 121,693 shares.The stock last traded at $28.47 and had previously closed at $25.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Galapagos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Galapagos

Galapagos Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Galapagos

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Galapagos by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Galapagos by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.