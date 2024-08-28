Galecto Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, August 30th (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Friday, August 30th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 29th.

Galecto Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of GLTO traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.52. 1,402,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,706. Galecto has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.63.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. Equities research analysts predict that Galecto will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Galecto from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

