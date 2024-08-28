Galibier Purchaser, Llc Sells 1,784,316 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $43,144,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE CWAN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

CWAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised Clearwater Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

