Galibier Purchaser, Llc Sells 1,784,316 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) Director Galibier Purchaser, Llc sold 1,784,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $43,144,760.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Clearwater Analytics Price Performance
NYSE CWAN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,385. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -304.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.57. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 5.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.00.
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $106.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Clearwater Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 134,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 16.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 54,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearwater Analytics Company Profile
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.
