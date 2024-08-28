Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 751.3% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance
Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.51. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.
Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend
Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Galp Energia, SGPS
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Akamai: AI Tailwinds Drive Edge Computing and Security Growth
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- DoorDash Stock Sprints Higher on EPS Beat and Raised Guidance
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.