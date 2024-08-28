Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 751.3% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Performance

Galp Energia, SGPS stock opened at $10.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.51. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Increases Dividend

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Galp Energia, SGPS’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

