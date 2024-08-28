GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 21st

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE GNT opened at $5.72 on Wednesday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.35.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $225,149.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,765,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,939.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought 88,527 shares of company stock valued at $483,413 over the last 90 days.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.