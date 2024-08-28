GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley started coverage on shares of GCT Semiconductor (NYSE:GCTS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 187.77% from the stock’s previous close.

GCT Semiconductor Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GCTS stock opened at $2.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.50. GCT Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $56.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GCT Semiconductor

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GCT Semiconductor stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc. (NYSE:GCTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. 28.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCT Semiconductor Company Profile

GCT Semiconductor Holding, Inc, operates as a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits for the wireless semiconductor industry. The company provides RF and modem chipsets based on 4G LTE technology, including 4G LTE, 4.5G LTE Advanced, and 4.75G LTE Advanced-Pro.

