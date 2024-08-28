GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.86

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.86 and last traded at $47.86, with a volume of 590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.40.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

