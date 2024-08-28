Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Aladar Szalay Sells 40,000 Shares

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,099,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,590.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aladar Szalay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 27th, Aladar Szalay sold 51,630 shares of Genelux stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $108,939.30.

Genelux Stock Performance

Genelux stock opened at $2.09 on Wednesday. Genelux Co. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The company has a market cap of $71.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of -1.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in Genelux by 0.3% in the first quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,085,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genelux by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,220 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Genelux in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Genelux has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

