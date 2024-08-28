Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,616 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 611.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Generac by 219.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNRC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Generac from $129.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Generac from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.71.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNRC opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $169.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

