General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Finally, SWP Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.07. The company had a trading volume of 242,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,089. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $214.53 and a 12-month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

