General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Cut by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,430,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Electric by 54.3% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth about $794,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 299,761 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 62.0% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GE. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Down 0.1 %

General Electric stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $170.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,205,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.55 and its 200-day moving average is $161.91. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.72%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.