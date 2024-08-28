General Motors (NYSE:GM) EVP Sells $108,907.62 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $108,907.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Rory Harvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 26th, Rory Harvey sold 12,795 shares of General Motors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $627,210.90.

General Motors Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $49.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.77%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on General Motors from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura Securities upgraded General Motors to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,800,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,453,221 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after buying an additional 503,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

