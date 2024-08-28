GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GeoVax Labs Price Performance

Shares of GOVXW stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

