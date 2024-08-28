GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Short Interest Update

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GeoVax Labs Price Performance
Shares of GOVXW stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.
About GeoVax Labs
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than GeoVax Labs
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.