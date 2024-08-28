Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Glaukos by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 27,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Glaukos by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS opened at $135.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 1.05. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $135.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 47.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $273,127.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,362,964.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $5,550,740. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GKOS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Glaukos from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.73.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

