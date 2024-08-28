Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Announces Dividend of $0.11

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1105 per share by the energy company on Friday, September 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $9.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLNCY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Glencore to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Glencore to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

