Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 302,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the previous session’s volume of 143,849 shares.The stock last traded at $18.44 and had previously closed at $18.40.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $655.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global SuperDividend US ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

