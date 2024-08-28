Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Short Interest Update

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 141.0% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CTEC traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.82. 11,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,303. The company has a market cap of $40.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.61.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0253 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.
