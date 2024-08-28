Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the July 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of SRET traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. 6,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $22.61.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.
The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.
