Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 98.3% from the July 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRET traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. 6,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.20. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $22.61.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 339,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 14,567 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,596,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,952 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.