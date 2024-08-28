Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) is Bensler LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Bensler LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 641,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,588 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF makes up about 3.2% of Bensler LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bensler LLC owned about 0.34% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $23,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 164.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% during the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

PAVE stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.88. 492,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.