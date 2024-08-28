Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. Global X Uranium ETF makes up 0.6% of Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Hook Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,833,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,860,000 after buying an additional 791,818 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 9,342.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,114,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,933 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 814,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 628,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after acquiring an additional 47,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 581,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,147,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,109,618. Global X Uranium ETF has a twelve month low of $22.78 and a twelve month high of $33.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

