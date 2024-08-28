Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Gap Up to $1.36

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.36, but opened at $1.39. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 1,037,705 shares changing hands.

Globalstar Trading Down 8.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.00 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.49 million. Globalstar had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director James Monroe III purchased 4,510,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $4,781,506.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,708,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,230,749.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 83.3% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Globalstar in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globalstar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.