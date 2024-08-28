Gold Fields Limited (GFI) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.17 on September 26th

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1692 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Gold Fields has raised its dividend payment by an average of 38.3% annually over the last three years. Gold Fields has a dividend payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gold Fields to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.
Gold Fields Stock Performance
NYSE GFI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,471,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,269. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68.
About Gold Fields
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
