Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 50000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Golden Arrow Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$5.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile
Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.
