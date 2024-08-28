Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 86.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.4 %

Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. 722,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $17.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. The company had revenue of $171.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 88,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at $21,762,776.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 667,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GBDC

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.