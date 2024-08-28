Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Issue $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Golub Capital BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 86.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.2%.
Golub Capital BDC Stock Down 0.4 %
Golub Capital BDC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.04. 722,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $17.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC
In other news, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.40 per share, with a total value of $374,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Golub Capital BDC news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 88,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 1,357,628 shares in the company, valued at $21,762,776.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita J. Rival acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.40 per share, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 667,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,598,138 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.
