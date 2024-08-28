Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,495,968 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 22,502,133 shares.The stock last traded at $3.26 and had previously closed at $3.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GRAB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $4.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.30 to $4.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.71.

Get Grab alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GRAB

Grab Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of -46.29 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $664.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.17 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 11.86%. Grab’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grab

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Grab during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Grab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,386,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,120,000 after purchasing an additional 129,604 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Grab by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 440,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 311,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new stake in Grab during the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.