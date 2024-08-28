Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $373.82

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $373.82 and last traded at $371.61, with a volume of 2005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.00.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

Insider Transactions at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,344.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total transaction of $54,216.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Group 1 Automotive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 22.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 639,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,004,000 after purchasing an additional 115,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,923,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 150,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 76,102 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.