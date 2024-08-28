Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 58,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 52,537 shares.The stock last traded at $61.64 and had previously closed at $59.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.42 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $203.24 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 35.08% and a return on equity of 53.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the second quarter worth about $2,300,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 69,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 30,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,318,000. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

