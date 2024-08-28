Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Gap Up to $156.89

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $156.89, but opened at $164.40. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $172.27, with a volume of 63,322 shares traded.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $421.54 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 47.50% and a net margin of 29.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.8657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.09. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 481,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,526,000 after buying an additional 281,966 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,676,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 2nd quarter valued at $867,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

