Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down to $29.02

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.02, but opened at $27.38. Guardant Health shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 849,728 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GH shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.31.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average is $24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.70, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.13.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $177.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 76.34% and a negative return on equity of 246.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GH. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Guardant Health by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Guardant Health by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 18,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

