Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.420-2.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.0 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. Guess? also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.42-2.70 EPS.

NYSE GES traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. 1,511,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.54. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.91. Guess? has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Guess?’s payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GES. StockNews.com downgraded Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Guess? from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.25.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

