Guess? (NYSE:GES) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.
Guess? Stock Performance
NYSE GES traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. 1,512,818 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,344. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $24.54. Guess? has a 52 week low of $19.58 and a 52 week high of $33.50.
Guess? Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Guess? Company Profile
Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.
