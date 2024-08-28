Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 133.92% from the company’s previous close.
Nanobiotix Stock Down 3.0 %
NBTX opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Nanobiotix has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.
Nanobiotix Company Profile
