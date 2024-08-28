Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 133.92% from the company’s previous close.

Nanobiotix Stock Down 3.0 %

NBTX opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Nanobiotix has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.93.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

