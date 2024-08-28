Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 32,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 72,870 shares.The stock last traded at $13.05 and had previously closed at $12.84.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gyre Therapeutics

In other Gyre Therapeutics news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics

About Gyre Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

