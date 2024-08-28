Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 32,014 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 72,870 shares.The stock last traded at $13.05 and had previously closed at $12.84.
Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Gyre Therapeutics
In other Gyre Therapeutics news, Director Nassim Usman sold 3,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gyre Therapeutics
About Gyre Therapeutics
Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.
