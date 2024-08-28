Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.00

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.97, with a volume of 49444 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HGTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Hagerty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hagerty

Hagerty Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $313.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.64 million. Analysts predict that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,851 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $87,801.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,328,029 shares in the company, valued at $33,014,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $74,868.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,267,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,417,706.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $87,801.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,328,029 shares in the company, valued at $33,014,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 332,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,499,343. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hagerty

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGTY. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Hagerty in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 21.2% during the first quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hagerty

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.