Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Buys 151 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,646 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 28,121 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in American Express by 59.5% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 16,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Express by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,672 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $20,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point started coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.70.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,518,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,966,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $256.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.19 and its 200-day moving average is $231.60. The firm has a market cap of $183.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

