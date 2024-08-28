Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $2,781,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,449,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,069,634. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $107.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.82. The company has a market cap of $111.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. DZ Bank downgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

