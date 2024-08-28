Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.
Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Price Performance
HWCPZ stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $25.58.
About Hancock Whitney Co. – 6
