Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 (NASDAQ:HWCPZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 Price Performance

HWCPZ stock opened at $24.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.83. Hancock Whitney Co. – 6 has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $25.58.

since the late 1800s, hancock bank has embodied core values of honor & integrity, strength & stability, commitment to service, teamwork, and personal responsibility. at locations in mississippi, alabama, and florida, hancock bank offers a comprehensive array of financial products and services, including traditional and online banking; commercial and small business banking; energy banking; private banking; trust and investment services; certain insurance services; and mortgage services.

