Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWD traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.76. 515,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,939. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.56. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $187.17.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

