Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 3,754 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 367.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 48.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,534. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 52 week low of $63.44 and a 52 week high of $78.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.41. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

