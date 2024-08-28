Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.28. 22,480,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,751,461. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $33.13. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 254.92, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.75.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,352,627.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 714,648 shares of company stock valued at $21,567,539. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

