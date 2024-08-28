Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 623,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,479,000 after acquiring an additional 28,557 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 581,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 114,843 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,448,000 after purchasing an additional 100,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 311,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 45,477 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.18 and its 200 day moving average is $102.70. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $77.50 and a 1-year high of $112.39.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

