Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 4,108,233.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 246,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 246,494 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,783,000. Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,152,000. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,895,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 354,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,356,000 after acquiring an additional 70,083 shares during the period.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS REM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,636 shares. The company has a market cap of $639.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.60.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

